Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma Becomes 'Mastermind Of The Season, Fans Call It 'biggest Joke'

In yesterday’s Somvaar Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 13, all the seven contestants were asked to play a game. In the game, Mahira Sharma and Asim Riaz were shown a few statements said by one of the contestants in from of them, while they had to guess who said it. At the end of the game, one of them wins the tag of 'Mastermind of the Season'. Both Asim Riaz and Mahira Sharma were seen battling it out as they competed for the title. Read more to find out who won.

While Asim Riaz and Mahira Sharma were shown five dialogues, Mahira won by guessing two of them correctly. Asim could only guess one dialogue correctly. Mahira was seen getting overjoyed as she walked up to Paras Chhabra who was the referee (sanchalak) of the game. Paras then handed out the certificate titled 'Mastermind of the Season' to Mahira. Netizens expressed themselves about Mahira's title win, claiming that she doesn’t deserve it. Check out the fan reactions here.

Fan reactions

Mahira mastermind of the season😂😂🤣🤣can't control my laugh

Never mind😂🤣#AsimRiazForTheWin — Aqsa Abbasi (@aqsaa08) February 10, 2020

Mahira got the 'Mastermind of the season' tag 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂#SomvaarKaVaar — SanaLove (@BbSidnaaz) February 10, 2020

Mahira Sharma got Mastermind of the season LMAO! HOW? Am I watching an old season or what? 🤔 — Kiran B (@KiranB_Official) February 11, 2020

Mahira sharama Mastermind 🤣🤣🤣 best joke of the season 🤣🤣 — ♥️sana lover♥️🔥 (@AmitGosavi18) February 10, 2020

Joke of the season bb13. 🤣🤣🤣

Mahira aur Mastermind 😄😄Jo Puri season me khud mind hi use nehi kia parah ke mind ke bharose Pura 4 months spend kia.

Wo he Mastermind 😄😄🤣 — Sujata Halder (@SujataHalder) February 10, 2020

Mahira sharma is the mastermind of season 🤣🤣🤣



Master without Mind — ♡ (@ShehnazGill100) February 10, 2020

Bigg Boss 13 fans on Twitter laughed at Mahira's new title, claiming that she doesn’t deserve it. Some even called it the 'biggest joke of the season'. Mahira winning the title hasn’t impressed the fans as many claims that there are better players in the Bigg Boss 13 house. However, Mahira, after winning the title stated that the title means a lot to her. She was overjoyed as she was handed out the certificate.

