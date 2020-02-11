The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma Becomes 'Mastermind Of The Season, Fans Call It 'biggest Joke'

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma was titled 'Mastermind of the season' in yesterday's episode. Netizens claim that it is the 'biggest joke'. Read on

Written By Drushti Sawant | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bigg Boss 13

In yesterday’s Somvaar Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 13, all the seven contestants were asked to play a game. In the game, Mahira Sharma and Asim Riaz were shown a few statements said by one of the contestants in from of them, while they had to guess who said it. At the end of the game, one of them wins the tag of 'Mastermind of the Season'. Both Asim Riaz and Mahira Sharma were seen battling it out as they competed for the title. Read more to find out who won.

While Asim Riaz and Mahira Sharma were shown five dialogues, Mahira won by guessing two of them correctly. Asim could only guess one dialogue correctly. Mahira was seen getting overjoyed as she walked up to Paras Chhabra who was the referee (sanchalak) of the game. Paras then handed out the certificate titled 'Mastermind of the Season' to Mahira. Netizens expressed themselves about Mahira's title win, claiming that she doesn’t deserve it. Check out the fan reactions here.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma's Mother Expresses Sympathy For Akanksha Puri

Fan reactions

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Is Mahira Sharma Really Evicted? Her Mother Reveals The TRUTH

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma To Exit The Show In Surprise Mid-week Eviction?

Bigg Boss 13 fans on Twitter laughed at Mahira's new title, claiming that she doesn’t deserve it. Some even called it the 'biggest joke of the season'. Mahira winning the title hasn’t impressed the fans as many claims that there are better players in the Bigg Boss 13 house. However, Mahira, after winning the title stated that the title means a lot to her. She was overjoyed as she was handed out the certificate.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Netizens Annoyed As Weekend Evictions Get Cancelled Yet Again

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
INDIA EYE A CONSOLATION WIN
MANOJ TIWARI ON ELECTION RESULTS
TRUMP SAYS VIRUS WILL DISAPPEAR
TIME FOR BJP TO INTROSPECT: SWAMY
FIVE PLAYERS FOUND GUILTY BY ICC
'TRUST JUDGES ON CAA': GOGOI