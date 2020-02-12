Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Kisses Sidharth, He Responds "main Tera Bhai Jaisa Hoon!"

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have been amongst the most prominent participants of the reality television show Bigg Boss 13. The two have been strong contenders for the winning position that is going to be announced soon.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz have also been in talks for being there for each other. The two who are usually referred to as 'Sidnaaz' have gained a huge and strong fan following that always supports the two by giving them immense love and support. Similarly, a video shared by a fan page shows a Sidharth and Shehnaaz funny moment.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth tried to troll Shehnaaz

The video shows Shehnaaz kissing Siddarth as she tells him that she doesn’t know why she feels like only kissing him. She then said that whenever she sees Sidharth, she thinks of her brother.

Sidharth’s words turned the conversation to a funny one as he says that he is like a brother to her. Shehnaaz suddenly asks Sidharth to keep quiet and says he is not her brother. It is very evident that the two were being sarcastic.

More about Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill

Siddharth and Shehnaaz have attracted maximum attention to the show because of their constant fights and patch-ups. The two have always been there for each other but have also had some bad blood between them.

The two often end up arguing on something which cannot be foreseen by any of the Bigg Boss 13 fans. But still, they can’t get enough of each other. Both Shehnaaz Gill and Siddharth Shukla have enjoyed immense popularity before entering the Bigg Boss house. A number of people are wondering whether they will end up in a relationship.

