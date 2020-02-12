Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Shares Personal Details About Her Relationship With Sidharth

Bigg Boss 13 contestants had to face hard questions and answer those questions with utmost honesty as they were put in the hot seat. Bigg Boss 13 contestants were put on a 'witness box' inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. Rashami Desai was the first one to take the hot seat and answer the burning questions. She cleared the air about her relationship with Arhaan Khan as well as spoke about her history with Sidharth Shukla.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai FINALLY Talk About Their Past Relationship?

Rashami Desai was accused of being confused when it comes to relationships in her life. She was then asked that she shares a very hot and cold relationship with Sidharth Shukla and what is the reason behind it? Rashami stated that their point of views doesn’t match and that even when they were working together, their point of views never matched. She further added that Sidharth and herself would often get in a fight on the set as well and that they didn’t speak for the initial nine months of the show.

Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla started conversing after a situation that took place on the set, but that friendship didn’t last either. Rashami was then asked about the family week when the kids from her family had come to visit her. The familiarity shown by the kids towards Sidharth was surprising, to which Rashami stated that her niece used to visit her on the set quite often and that is how she got to know Sidharth. Rashami Desai later revealed that Sidharth would interfere in the show, creatively and would tweak some of the screen writings and dialogues. She also said that she finds Sidharth to be a control freak.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13's Rashami Desai On Arhaan Khan: He Was Planning To Marry Me Inside The House

Rashami-Arti-Sidharth angle

When asked Rashami if it is true that Arti had called her on behalf of Sidharth who wanted to talk to her. Rashami revealed that it is true and added that Arti had called Rashami to meet her but when she went, Sidharth was there too. She then added by saying that Sidharth wanted to clear the air about the last phone call that they had. She revealed that the phone call was very bad and that she had stopped speaking to Sidharth after the call. She even went on to say that she had blocked him. She concluded by saying that when she met Sidharth, he wanted to make things better and apologise.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla And Rashami Desai Get THIS Hilarious Tag From Shehnaaz Gill

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Feels Sidharth Shukla Is '10-year-old', Reveals Why

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.