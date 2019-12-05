Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh Is Still In Love With Ex Madhurima Tuli?

Bigg Boss 13 is turning out to be one of the most entertaining shows on Indian television. Bigg Boss is currently in its 13th season and the contestants, as well as the makers of the show, are leaving no stones unturned to make this season super entertaining. The exciting wildcard entries of Shefali Bagga, Madhurima Tuli and Arhaan Khan has already created a lot of buzz among the viewers of the show.

However, the entry of Madhurima Tuli made contestant Vishal Aditya Singh a little uncomfortable considering that the two had been in a relationship and had separated on a bad note. The fans started expecting some major drama unfolding between the two inside the house as the two had also fought in the reality dance show, Nach Baliye. When Madhurima entered the Bigg Boss house Vishal ignored her completely as she made her way.

Vishal and Madhurima to "mend the differences"?

Madhurima greeted everyone in the house as she entered the Bigg Boss house. While she greeted everyone, she also teased Vishal and called him 'Mausi Ji'. Later in the show, the duo was the talk of the house. Shehnaaz tries to ask Vishal about his relationship with Madhurima but he just tells all the housemates that he does not want to talk about his relationship or Madhurima.

In one of the episodes, while discussing the duo, Rashami tells Vishal that she found it cute when he opened doors for Madhurima. Later, Vishal confesses his love for Madhurima but adds that they have moved on in life. He further reveals that they had compatibility issues and their relationship just turned sour and bitter. Sometime later, even Madhurima was seen confessing her love for Vishal in front of Shehnaaz.

During the show, while talking to Shefali and Rashami, Madhurima opens up that things ended on a good note between the two and they also came third in the dance reality show Nach Baliye. She further revealed that Vishal said quite a few things about her and that has left her hurt. However, she also admits that she will put in all the efforts to mend their differences in the house.

