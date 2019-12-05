Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Down With Typhoid, Still Continues To Stay In The House

Sidharth Shukla has been one of the strongest contestants in the latest season of Bigg Boss 13. The actor who has constantly managed to avoid eviction is a fan favourite and has also remained in the spotlight for almost the entire run of Bigg Boss 13. However, it seems that the popular contestant is currently not feeling well in the Bigg Boss house due to the fact that he has been diagnosed with typhoid.

According to a social media post on a news portal, Sidharth Shukla has been diagnosed with typhoid. The actor has apparently been told by doctors to take rest and have his medications properly. The source said that Sidharth was under proper supervision and that the makers of the show are taking good care of his food and other amenities. However, even though Sidharth Shukla is ill, he did not leave the game and is in fact still showing a positive attitude while in the Bigg Boss house. This was confirmed by the show creators who stated that while Sidharth indeed is suffering from Typhoid, he is making a speedy recovery and will not be leaving the show.

Fans of the actor were truly moved by his resilience. They took to social media to cheer on their favourite contestant and praised him for continuing his stay in Bigg Boss 13 despite his illness. On another note, Sidharth recently got into a physical fight with Asim Riaz once again during the Junction task that took place on yesterday's episode.

While doing the task, Sidharth got angry and pushed Asim. Fans of Asim were enraged by this act of violence and started the #WeStandWithAsim movement on Twitter. It remains to be seen if Sidharth will get any punishment as this is the second time he has had a physical fight with Asim.

