Bigg Boss 13: Is Salman Khan Going To Launch Sidharth Shukla In Bollywood?

Salman Khan is not only a superstar in the Bollywood film industry but also is a mentor to several upcoming actors. He has launched several actors including Aayush Sharma and Zareen Khan. Recently, the ex Bigg Boss contestant Gautam Gulati was also given a role in Salman's next film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Recent reports have now revealed that Sidharth Shukla might receive the same break thanks to Salman and be featured in an upcoming film.

Salman to give Sidharth Shukla a break into Bollywood?

Sidharth Shukla is certainly one of Salman's favourite contestants in Bigg Boss 13. The Bollywood superstar has made it clear through his actions that he has a soft spot for Sidharth and is slightly partial to him. Recently Salman asked Sidharth his plans post Bigg Boss 13. Sidharth's answer was quite interesting, as he did not really reveal his plans but did say that Salman knew about what he planned for the future.

Sidharth said that Salman knew what he had planned for the future and he also added that Salman knew all of Sidharth's plans from the beginning. While this comment is quite vague, it is rather interesting. Perhaps it means that Sidharth is planning to feature in one of Salman's upcoming films.

Sidharth also added that Salman knew his plans from the start, so maybe Salman has been planning to launch Sidharth for a while now. However, this is speculation among fans and there is no way to know for certain if Sidharth's career will be given a helping hand by Salman. But these speculations have surely garnered a lot of attention. Sidharth was also recently in the spotlight after his fight with Asim Riaz.

Salman is well known for launching several actors in the past. His upcoming film Radhe is set to be released on May 22, 2020. The movie will star Disha Patani in the role of the female lead. The movie will also star Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and the Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Gautam Gulati. The movie is being directed by Prabhu Deva.

