Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra's Wig Moment Caught On Camera, Netizens Say 'udi Udi Jaye'

The contestants of Bigg Boss 13 have been trying their best to entertain the audience and the viewers. Whether it is while performing the tasks or passing harsh comments on each other; they never miss any opportunity to prove themselves to somehow outwit the rest. Last week, housemates Paras Chhabra and Asim Riaz's argument took the internet by storm. Paras fell into arguments with many contestants after that. In all of these heated argument moments, a fan page of Bigg Boss 13 on Twitter caught a Udi Udi Jaye moment of Paras. Twitterati seemed to take Asim and Shefali's comments on Paras wig seriously after watching the video below. The video featuring Paras is a TikTok video with the background song Bala from Housefull 4:

Jub Meetha #ParasChhabra ki wig udh gyi thi 😝🙆‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/OjcEWAQfcq — Bigg Boss Fever (@BiggBossFever) November 29, 2019

The curiosity among the viewers and fans raised when this video went viral online. Paras looked like he was holding his wig while performing the luxury budget task of the last week. Take a look at how Twitter is reacting:

Udi udi jaye udi udi jaye..😂Khud takla ho kar dusro ka mazak udata hai..Itne paise hain to Hair transplant karwa lete Abra ka Dabra. — Amiable.girl (@Amiablegirl3) November 29, 2019

Aye udi udi, awe udi udi 😂😂😂 — Avni raut (@Avniraut43) November 29, 2019

That is why #ParasChhabra tasks perform krne se darta hai or back out kr deta hai bcos usko apni wing udne ka dar Rhta hai🤣🤣🤣🤣 #udjachaman — Abby Jr (@emabbyjr) November 30, 2019

Lmao baalbaal bach gaya BALA😜khul k samney ajata abhi🤔 — Prashant Goyal (@mynameisfly) November 29, 2019

Listen dear mein wig pehnta hu dear ,mere pass 🏡 hai dear, mere pass personal 👨‍🍳 hai dear, mere pass 🏎️ hai dear, mein 20000 ki perfume lagata hu dear bas hair hi nahi hai dear 🥺

😂🤣 #meethaparas pic.twitter.com/0FGIuf0mSX — Jass (@Jassmeeeeee) November 30, 2019

Paras has upset his fans and the audience with his comments on Asim's social status. Last week, netizens came in support of Asim and slammed Paras. This is not the first time when Paras has upset the audience. He has been criticised by many for his body shamming comments on women contestants form the show.

