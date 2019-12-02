The Debate
Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra's Wig Moment Caught On Camera, Netizens Say 'udi Udi Jaye'

Television News

Bigg Boss 13: After Asim and Shefali's remark on Paras Chhabra's wig, a viral video on Twitter shows the awkward Udi Udi Jaye moment of Paras with his wig.

Written By Jiya Chulet | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

The contestants of Bigg Boss 13 have been trying their best to entertain the audience and the viewers. Whether it is while performing the tasks or passing harsh comments on each other; they never miss any opportunity to prove themselves to somehow outwit the rest. Last week, housemates Paras Chhabra and Asim Riaz's argument took the internet by storm. Paras fell into arguments with many contestants after that. In all of these heated argument moments, a fan page of Bigg Boss 13 on Twitter caught a Udi Udi Jaye moment of Paras. Twitterati seemed to take Asim and Shefali's comments on Paras wig seriously after watching the video below. The video featuring Paras is a TikTok video with the background song Bala from Housefull 4:

The curiosity among the viewers and fans raised when this video went viral online. Paras looked like he was holding his wig while performing the luxury budget task of the last week. Take a look at how Twitter is reacting:

Paras has upset his fans and the audience with his comments on Asim's social status. Last week, netizens came in support of Asim and slammed Paras. This is not the first time when Paras has upset the audience. He has been criticised by many for his body shamming comments on women contestants form the show. 

Published:
COMMENT
