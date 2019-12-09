Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Calls Ex Vishal Aditya Singh 'fake' While He Calls Her 'worthless'

The recent episodes of Bigg Boss 13 are witnessing some heated moments between the contestants locked up inside the house. Recently, the show saw three wild card entries enter the house namely Madhurima Tuli, Shefali Bagga, and Arhaan Khan. It is not a hidden fact that Madhurima Tuli is contestant Vishal Aditya Singh's ex and the two separated on a bad note. It seems like the recent episode will see some high octane drama between the two. The makers of the show released a promo where the two housemates can be seen getting into an ugly fight. Madhurima and Vishal can be seen lashing out at each other in the recent promo.

Vishal and Madhurima have an ugly fight in the latest episode

In the promo, one can see Vishal standing with Mahira Sharma when Madhurima starts calling out to him. The two soon start fighting along with remembering their ugly past. Vishal even goes on to call Madhurima worthless. He also revealed that she was an abusive girlfriend and even slapped as well as humiliated him in front of his friends. Madhurima hits back at him aggressively. Madhurima calls Vishal a fake person who does not know how to respect women. The two then also can be seen fighting in the bedroom area. Watch the promo here.

Sidharth and Paras will be seen in a secret room in the latest episodes

Madhurima accuses Vishal of disrespecting her many times. The argument between the two soon takes a bitter turn. The tensions between the ex-couple seem to be high in the promo. The upcoming episode will also see contestant Sidharth Shukla being sent to a secret room. He will also be reunited with Paras Chhabra in the room. The two will witness all the drama unfolding in the house. The duo will also see Arhaan Khan revealing that Rashami Desai was on the roads and it was he who had supported her during this difficult phase. The recent episode also saw Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta entering the house again as a replacement for contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

