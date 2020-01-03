Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma Slaps Paras Chhabra After A Huge Fight

Things seem to have gone for a toss amongst one more power couple in the Bigg Boss 13 house. This time its Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra who seem to have hit a rocky patch. Mahira and Paras have been one of the strongest 'couples' in the Bigg Boss 13 house and are often seen supporting and standing up for each other. However, in a video released online, Mahira Sharma is seen slapping Paras in a fit of rage. Check out the video of the interaction between the two.

Mahira Sharma slaps Paras Chhabra

Next Episode Preview pic.twitter.com/nRuUPJGZGo — Bigg Boss Fever (@BiggBossFever) January 2, 2020

In tonight's episode, Mahira Sharma will get into a verbal spat with fellow Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai over kitchen duties. Things go downhill as the spat between Mahira and Rashami turns ugly. Rashami tells Mahira that she will make her own parathas and the verbal exchange between the two leaves Mahira fuming with rage. Paras Chhabra tries to console Mahira who doesn’t seem to calm down. In an attempt to console her, Paras Chhabra tries to hug her, however, Mahira ends up slapping him. Paras Chhabra gets angry and tells Mahira that what she did is unacceptable. He starts yelling at Mahira after the incident. Although Mahira stops him from leaving, he shrugs her hands off of him and leaves her.

Paras and Mahira are often considered to be the power couple of the Bigg Boss 13 house. The two have been inseparable and have also gone on a date in the show. Both Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have expressed their love for each other as well. However, it doesn't take time for things to turn south in the Bigg Boss house. According to the video, things between Paras and Mahira seem to be hanging by a thread.

