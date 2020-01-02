Bigg Boss 13: Luxury Budget Task Cancelled Because Asim-Sidharth Turn Violent?

The calendar has changed its dates to 2020, but it seems that the members of the Bigg Boss 13 house have no plans to change their constant fights and breakouts. The house celebrated the New Year, but have fallen back to their old patterns. On top of this game is Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz.

Luxury Budget will be cancelled?

In the episode that will be aired on January 2, 2020, Bigg Boss will announce the luxury budget task. There will be two teams in this game. The first group will be that of Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra, Shefali Jariwala, Shehnaaz Gill, and Arti Singh. The other group will have Asim Riaz, Shefali Bagga, Rashami Desai, Mahira Sharma, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Madhurima Tuli. The task will be carrying wooden baskets on their backs, which has to be filled with luxury items. It is the luxury budget task coupled with the captaincy task. Whoever will collect the most number of items, they will be on the captaincy race.

The promo of the next episode is out, and it reveals what's going to happen in the Bigg Boss house. The task, as usual, soon will turn aggressive. They all will follow their plans and strategies. Asim and Sidharth Shukla will become the central rivals. It will start with Vishal trying to steal an item from a member of the rival team. Shefali Zariwala will catch him red-handed and tried to fight him off. Vishal will start a physical fight with Zariwala which will tick off Sidharth. He shouted at Vishal for getting physical with a woman. Asim will jump to defend Vishal and gets into a brutal and ugly fight with Shukla. Bigg Boss, finally giving up on the violence, will be announcing that the task as cancelled as their behaviour is unacceptable.

