Bigg Boss 13: Rashami And Asim Convince Shehnaaz That Sidharth Prioritises Mahira Over Her

Bigg Boss 13 often witnesses some changing equations amongst the housemates. To further strengthen their game, the contestants also try to influence the other group members to break their unity. The upcoming episode may reportedly see contestants Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz plotting to break Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's bond inside the house. The two are expected to try to influence Shehnaaz against Sidharth. It seems like Shefali Bagga and Vishal Aditya Singh also accompany them in trying to create a rift between Shehnaaz and Sidharth. Shefali and Vishal can be seen telling Shehnaaz that Sidharth never gives her the main priority.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Confesses That She Needs A Partner Like Sidharth Shukla?

Shefali Bagga and Vishal also instigate Shehnaaz against Sidharth

They further tell her that Sidharth always gives the main priority to Mahira Sharma instead of her. It is not a hidden fact that Shehnaaz can be easily manipulated by the contestants which often makes her a soft target. Shehnaaz considers Shefali Bagga a good friend so it will be interesting to see if she manages to get influenced by her words. Shehnaaz can also be seen breaking down to tears after conversation with Shefali Bagga and Vishal. In the upcoming episode, Bigg Boss will also be announcing a new captaincy which has some baskets tied behind the housemates in which they have to try to fill in some items.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Nominations Begin With Major Fights Between Vishal-Mahira, Rashami-Shehnaaz

The housemates are recently fighting over the kitchen duties

The task will further see some major high octane moments between the housemates. Sidharth will get embroiled in a fight with Vishal and Asim Riaz. The episode will also see Rashami and Mahira getting into an ugly verbal spat. Mahira calls Rashami an aunty and the Uttaran actor also goes on to touch her feet in a sarcastic manner. The recent episodes are witnessing the housemates fighting with each other over the kitchen duties. The duties have caused a further rift between Rashami and Mahira where she accused Mahira of not preparing the food on time. Furthermore, Vishal also lashed out at Mahira for not preparing extra parathas for him.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Exposed; Fan Shares PROOF Of Her Visiting Sidharth's Residence

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.