Bigg Boss 13: Koena Mitra Calls Two Contestants 'severely Ill Psychopaths'

The recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 13 reportedly received some criticisms from the viewers as the contestants got embroiled in some major fights and nasty brawls. The episodes saw some major altercation between contestants Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai wherein Rashami even threw tea at Sidharth. Ex-contestant Koena Mitra recently expressed her regret for participating in the show. She also called the show totally rigged. Koena took to her social media to state that she regrets being a participant in the show. She also added that she feels sad for all the contestants who are currently locked up in the house with two severely ill psychopaths.

You shouldn't have left the channel Mr. @rajcheerfull .

I regret saying YES to #BigBoss13 , everyone knows why. #RiggedBb13

I feel horrible for every participant locked in that house with 2 severely ill psychopaths!!! #BB13

Karma awaits!!!!

🙏 — Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) December 23, 2019

Koena refrained from taking the names of the 2 psychopaths inside the house

However, she did not mention who the 'two severely ill psychopaths' were in her tweet. The fans reportedly are predicting that one of them could be Shehnaaz Gill as Koena had several fights with her when she was inside the house. The other contestant can be either Sidharth or Rashami as the two got quite aggressive with their fight with each other. The Apna Sapna Money Money actor has also earlier slammed Bigg Boss. She had accused the host Salman Khan for being biased towards some contestants who were totally not deserving to be on the show.

Gauahar Khan recently criticized Rashami Desai for abusing Sidharth Shukla

She reportedly also revealed in an interview with a publication that the reason why her presence in the house was short-lived is that people cannot handle strong, fearless, independent and opinionated women. The show has been garnering some negative reactions from other celebrities too. Recently, Gauahar Khan also reprimanded Rashami for hurling abuses at Sidharth Shukla. She criticized Rashmi for abusing Sidharth on the show during their fight. She also said that Rashmi should have not used abusive language and should have instead tried to put across her point properly, without insulting another person. Even Salman Khan himself reprimanded her and also lost his cool when talking to her. Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla recently returned to the Bigg Boss 13 house after his departure from the show owing to his deteriorated health. The actor was suffering from Typhoid for quite a while before he finally took a temporary break from the show

