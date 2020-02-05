EXCLUSIVE: Kashmera Shah Says Arti Can Tolerate A Husband Like Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13 is famous for spinning out several controversies coupled with the exciting Weekend Ka Vaar episodes and some unexpected drama. Just like every season, the 13th season of Bigg Boss is no less sensational as the makers of the show have managed to rope in an unusual bunch of contestants who have successfully managed to up the entertainment level. Recently Arti Singh's sister-in-law Kashmera Shah entered the house as her connection and got candid with us for an exclusive chat. She spoke about why she saw Sidharth Shukla and Arti Singh as a good couple.

Kashmera said Sidharth Shukla is just like me

Kashmera spoke about 'SidArti' saying, "I feel Sidharth and Arti will make a good couple because she survived me. Sidharth is very much like me. If you have noticed, Sidharth and me got along very well. So, it will be great for her to have a husband who will get along well with me." Kashmera also spoke about Arti's journey on the show till now. She said that she is very proud of her for coming such a long way in the show. She said that it is very difficult to reach where Arti has reached now.

Kashmera said that the Bigg Boss house can be very toxic

Speaking about the journey in the BB house, she said, "This kind of a journey is very difficult. It is not a normal house wherein you will get all kinds of facilities. You do not get your luxuries or there is no one cooking for you and getting your clothes. There are no maids for washing your dishes. I think to survive in a house like this which can be very toxic is very difficult so I think she has done a very good job.' She also spoke about the advice she gave to Arti after she entered as her connection. She said, "I gave her an advice to not lose her confidence. She must have done something right to reach till here so for her to lose her confidence at this point is senseless."

Promo Courtesy: Bigg Boss Twitter

