Bigg Boss 13: Kashmera Shah Says She Would've Given Pain To Felon In Rape Attempt On Arti

Bigg Boss 13 had a section where acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal gave the contestants a task to open about any kind of hardships that they might have experienced in their lives. Arti Singh shared that she had gone through a rape attempt when she was a child. In a recent exclusive interview with Times of India, Kashmera Shah, Arti's sister-in-law, shared her thoughts and emotions about the same.

I would have chased the culprit down

Kashmera Shah shared that rape, its attempt, and molestation are serious topics. She then shared that Krushna and herself were also unaware of this incident. Arti had come to Mumbai when she was 21 and Kashmera has known her since. Kashmera also talked about how they were hurt that Arti never shared this. She said that all they want to do is protect her. Kashmera then said that if she would've known, she would have chased the man down and cut off his d***. Shah revealed that she feels helpless and is waiting for Arti to come outside.

Arti had been through some panic attacks in the Bigg Boss 13 house after the housemates completed two months of stay. Kashmera also addressed this in the interview. Shah shared that the whole family helps Arti get over her depression and that it is a very personal thing. She talked about how depression is not just caused because of heartbreaks. She revealed that depression has not been taken care of in our country and that there should be medical institutions for the same.

Kashmera shared that she, as well as Krushna, have helped Arti with her depression. Arti is not vocal about what she is going through but shares everything with Krushna and Kashmera. She talked about how they do not want their children to grow in a scandalous environment so they need to keep their life guarded. She stressed the importance of dealing with depression and how one needs to accept it and deal with it healthily.

