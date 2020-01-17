Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desi Bursts Into Tears, Says 'I Have No Reason To Live'

Bigg Boss 13's recent episodes were a roller-coaster ride of emotions for all the contestants. From Shehnaaz Gill's father to Asim Riaz's brother, the contestants' family members surprised them with a sudden visit. Amidst this, Rashami Desai kept waiting to see who will visit her.

The wait ended when her niece and nephew rang the doorbell of Bigg Boss 13's house. Rashami Desai seemed to be on Cloud 9 after seeing them coming to meet her. But the audience and viewers will soon watch the moment when she broke down, where she will cry her heart out in front of Arti Singh.

Rashami Desai opened up about the gender discrimination she faced during her childhood. She also revealed that she once tried to attempt suicide too, due to it. In many shots, she looked isolated and generally quiet in the show.

After Salman Khan unveiled the truth of Arhaan Khan, from friends to family everyone asked Rashami Desai to take strong action and step back from the relationship. But she didn't listen to anyone and proposed Arhaan Khan in the very next week.

Reportedly, she didn't ask or inform her mother before entering the Bigg Boss 13 house. In an interview, Rashami Desai's mother said she would have never allowed Rashami to go for BB 13 if Rashami would have asked her.

Reportedly, in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13, Rashami will have a heartfelt conversation with Arti Singh. Rashami will explain to Arti how lonely and depressed she feels nowadays. Rashami will also say that she feels that she has no reason to live.

Reportedly, she says that her loved ones have abandoned her and there are no dreams left for her anymore. Furthermore, Rashami Desai will add that she is dying from within everyday and these three months weren't easy and every passing day has become very difficult.

Meanwhile, Arti Singh will console Rashami and express her empathy for her. Arti explains to her that God is watching from above and has planned something better for her.

