Bigg Boss 13: Koena Slams Salman Khan For Taking "wrong Contenstant's" Side In The House

Just like the contestants respect Bigg Boss, they behave in a respectful manner towards Salman Khan, who has been a host on the show for over 10 seasons. The contestants never speak rudely to the actor, and usually face consequences in the rare instances when they lose their cool at him. One contestant, however, Koena Mitra, though evicted from season 13, has not minced her words while taking on Salman.

After accusing Salman of being partial towards Shehnaaz Gill, and mocking his ‘entertainment’ comment over the contestants mocking Koena's nose, the Saki Saki star once again slammed Salman. Koena’s recent grouse was about the Maine Pyar Kiya star not taking any action as Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz abused each other with expletives, even going on the family members.

The Apna Sapna Money Money actor narrated the heated conversation between the two contestants and said she was ‘shocked’ to see Salman taking the ‘wrong side’. Seemingly standing up for Asim Riaz, Koena asked him if he’d be quiet if anyone similarly abused his sisters or father. She also asked what was stopping him from taking any action.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Koena Mitra wrote, "Tera baap kutta, MA.. Behen.. whatever " AR--Why you abusing my family? SS-- They deserve it. Shocked to see @BeingSalmanKhan again taking the wrong side. Alvira, Arpita ya Uncle pe koi jae, aap toh chhor dengey right? What's stopping you? Who's stopping you? #bigbosss13 #BB13.”

Here’s the post

"Tera baap kutta, MA.. Behen.. whatever "

AR--Why you abusing my family?

SS-- They deserve it.

Shocked to see @BeingSalmanKhan again taking the wrong side. Alvira, Arpita ya Uncle pe koi jae, aap toh chhor dengey right? What's stopping you? Who's stopping you? #bigbosss13 #BB13 — Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) December 29, 2019

Koena had earlier too accused Salman of defending the ‘wrong people’ after Shehnaaz Gill had taken a dig at Koena. She had said it was ‘shocking’ for her. She also later shared a video where Shehnaaz mocked her nose. Koena took a dig at Salman, sarcastically saying it was ‘entertainment’ for a ‘superstar.’

Illiteracy is a choice!!



This was "Entertainment" according to a Superstar of our country. What an embarrassment. #BB13 https://t.co/aypXpDsa7j — Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) December 6, 2019

