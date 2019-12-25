The Debate
Bigg Boss 13: A Look At Sidharth & Shehnaz's Timeline In BB House

Television News

Bigg Boss 13: A look at Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaz Gill's timeline in the BB house. Read more to know about the strong equation between Siddharth and Shehnaz.

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 has gained a massive wave of viewership thanks to the controversies and fights among the contestants. Amongst them, Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill's fight has attracted maximum attention. Initially, Shehnaz and Shukla were on the same team and also on the same side of the page. It all changed when the latter parted ways from Sid as Himanshi entered the house and Sana felt sad. But still, the fans of the show want them together. They love to see them engage in fun banter and adore the way they tease each other and their cute moments. Read more to know about the equation between Siddharth and Shehnaz.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: BB8 Contestant Gautam Gulati Tweets THIS For Sidharth Shukla

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai & Asim Riaz Are Plotting Against Sidharth Shukla? Read Details

Sid and Shehnaz's bond

Sidharth Shukla says that he feels Shehnaz Gill is exactly like a kid and has always told Arti that he will support her. Since the first day, Sid and Shehnaz have always stood for each other be it stressful nominations or tiring tasks. Shehnaz and Sidharth have never left each other's side despite having some differences which made them go through some of the toughest situations of the show. Their bond is strong and is giving major friendship goals to their fans and viewers of Bigg Boss. Read more to see some fans reacting to the equation between Sid and Shehnaz. 

Fan Reactions

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Koena Mitra Calls Two Contestants 'severely Ill Psychopaths'

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13's Loved Couple SidNaaz Fight Over Silly Things, Leaving Fans Worried

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 Written Update December 23: Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill Reunite

 

 

