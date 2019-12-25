Bigg Boss 13: A Look At Sidharth & Shehnaz's Timeline In BB House

Bigg Boss 13 has gained a massive wave of viewership thanks to the controversies and fights among the contestants. Amongst them, Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill's fight has attracted maximum attention. Initially, Shehnaz and Shukla were on the same team and also on the same side of the page. It all changed when the latter parted ways from Sid as Himanshi entered the house and Sana felt sad. But still, the fans of the show want them together. They love to see them engage in fun banter and adore the way they tease each other and their cute moments. Read more to know about the equation between Siddharth and Shehnaz.

Sid and Shehnaz's bond

Sidharth Shukla says that he feels Shehnaz Gill is exactly like a kid and has always told Arti that he will support her. Since the first day, Sid and Shehnaz have always stood for each other be it stressful nominations or tiring tasks. Shehnaz and Sidharth have never left each other's side despite having some differences which made them go through some of the toughest situations of the show. Their bond is strong and is giving major friendship goals to their fans and viewers of Bigg Boss. Read more to see some fans reacting to the equation between Sid and Shehnaz.

Fan Reactions

Hahahhaha sana se loud reaction expect karke jaana, wo aapko dekhkr pagal hone wali hai, be prepared !! 😂😂



tell her shes too cute and thank her for bringing the playful side of sid out ! tell #sidnaaz to stay with each other always pls pls pls !! ❤️ — S✨ (@sanchihihii) December 24, 2019

Similarly Sana is also concerned that pahira is using him but that egoistic man won’t understand! As usual sana always plays alone but had her loyalty for Sid whereas Sid always wanted a group so better leave sana out! I cherish #SidNaaz but not on the cost of #ShehnaazGill ❤️ — meowlove (@h_trupti) December 24, 2019

