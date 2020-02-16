Bigg Boss 13: Kamal R Khan Reveals Explosive Truth About Show, Accuses It Of Being 'fixed'

Bigg Boss 3 contestant Kamal R Khan took to Twitter and wrote that he has proof that Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla's alleged girlfriend Manisha Sharma had risked her job for him. In the tweet, he wrote about how the show has been biased towards Sidharth Shukla. Check out his tweet here:

Sidharth was fised to win Bigg Boss 13, says KRK

I will release my last video about fixed #BiggBoss13winner tomorrow! And I will explain that how #ManishaSharma was ready to bet her job for #Sid and how Salman did give up. And I will explain that also, how did I get script from a colleague of #ManishaSharma! #BB13GrandFinale — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 15, 2020

In the tweet, he also mentioned that he has a script from Manisha Sharma’s colleague. In his previous tweet, he posted a video of himself stating that the script of Bigg Boss 13 finale was revealed 20 days prior to the show. He also added that he was 100 per cent right about who will be the winner of the show.

So it’s done! And #SidharthShukIa is the winner of #BiggBossSeason13 n today I have proved that I am the No.1 critic in the world, who revealed complete script of #BiggBoss13winner 20 days before the finale. You also watch and see that I was 100% correct! https://t.co/7r4JoVpFNQ — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 15, 2020

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most controversial seasons of the Bigg Boss franchise. The show was ranked number one in terms of TRPs. The credit for the success of the show, however, goes to the participants who not only managed to entertain the audiences but also managed to make them hooked to the show. Many contestants were often seen trending on social media for on multiple occasions. The show was filled with some nail-biting competition along with a few elements of romance. The show witnessed some strong bonds while many bonds were seen breaking in the Bigg Boss house as well. The show- Bigg Boss 13 was also extended by five weeks on public demand.

