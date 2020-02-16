The Debate
Bigg Boss 13: Kamal R Khan Reveals Explosive Truth About Show, Accuses It Of Being 'fixed'

Television News

'Bigg Boss 13' is rigged, says Kamal R Khan. He tweeted about revealing the truth behind the show which was 'biased towards Sidharth Shukla'. Read on to know.

Written By Drushti Sawant | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 3 contestant Kamal R Khan took to Twitter and wrote that he has proof that Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla's alleged girlfriend Manisha Sharma had risked her job for him. In the tweet, he wrote about how the show has been biased towards Sidharth Shukla. Check out his tweet here:

Sidharth was fised to win Bigg Boss 13, says KRK

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Wins? Alleged Channel Employee Slams 'fixing', Celebs React

In the tweet, he also mentioned that he has a script from Manisha Sharma’s colleague. In his previous tweet, he posted a video of himself stating that the script of Bigg Boss 13 finale was revealed 20 days prior to the show. He also added that he was 100 per cent right about who will be the winner of the show.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 Has 'no Entertainment' Anymore? Here's Why Kamal R Khan Thinks So

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most controversial seasons of the Bigg Boss franchise. The show was ranked number one in terms of TRPs. The credit for the success of the show, however, goes to the participants who not only managed to entertain the audiences but also managed to make them hooked to the show. Many contestants were often seen trending on social media for on multiple occasions. The show was filled with some nail-biting competition along with a few elements of romance. The show witnessed some strong bonds while many bonds were seen breaking in the Bigg Boss house as well. The show- Bigg Boss 13 was also extended by five weeks on public demand.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Shukla Announced As Winner Of 'Bigg Boss 13', Even Before The Finale Is Over

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: These Contestants Were Accused Of Using Sidharth Shukla For Footage

 

 

Published:
