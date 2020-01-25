Bigg Boss 13: Krushna Abhishek Posts Adorable Throwback Video Of Arti Singh

Actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek recently took to social media and shared a video collage of his throwback pictures with sister Arti Singh. The brother-sister duo share a deep bond. Abhishek created a video collage with Singh and his uncle Govinda. He captioned it by describing his love for her. Krushna Abhishek wrote how much he loved her and felt hurt after he saw his sister crying in the Bigg Boss house. Abhishek blessed her and wished God to provide her more strength. Have a look at this adorable video posted from Krushna Abhishek's official Instagram handle.

Krushna Abhishek's unconditional love for his sister Arti Singh

The Bol Bachchan actor also recently visited Arti Singh in Boss Boss 13. After they shared a tight hug, he revealed that his family was extremely proud of her for playing the game so well. According to a report, Krushna Abhishek was teary-eyed while describing an incident in Delhi. He expounded that during his shooting, several school children addressed the actor as Arti Singh’s brother. Abhishek called it the proudest moment in his life. Moreover, the Kyaa Kool Hain Hum actor also said how happy he was to see his sister reaching this far in the journey.

Krushna Abhishek revealed that everyone outside the house supported Arti Singh. He also wished to see her rocking the finale of Bigg Boss 13. He also gave her a massive surprise. Hiding in the storeroom were Abhishek’s children. Arti Singh could not contain her excitement. She proceeded to hug and pamper them. The little kids showcased their special dance performance on Ranveer Singh's Malhari song.

