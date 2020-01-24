Bigg Boss 13: Enraged Asim Riaz Asks Sidharth Shukla To Lick His Shoe; Watch Video

Bigg Boss 13 house is always filled with drama. Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz who were once close friends in the Bigg Boss 13 house have now become each other’s biggest enemies. Fans have seen them indulging in nasty fights a lot of times before. The duo recently had a heated conversation, Asim Riaz was seen pushing Sidharth Shukla. In return, Sidharth Shukla revealed Asim’s personal secrets.

By looking at the recent promo of Bigg Boss 13, it seems their fight has not yet ended. The promo begins with Bigg Boss getting angry with Vishal Aditya Singh for not performing the task honestly. Sidharth Shukla is seen clapping soon after Bigg Boss said that. Later Bigg Boss is seen asking everyone to select two people who are responsible for a task to get scrapped this week.

Everyone is pointing towards each other. However, Asim Riaz takes Sidharth Shukla’s name and the duo is seen getting indulged in a heated conversation once again. Asim Riaz points his shoes towards Sidharth Shukla and asks him to lick his shoes. Sidharth Shukla is asking Asim Riaz to be in his limits.

Check out the Bigg Boss 13 promo here:

Later Asim Riaz also tells Sidharth Shukla that he was better when he was with him. After hearing this Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Shefali Jariwala and Sidharth Shukla burst out in laughter. Sidharth Shukla was previously also seen dragging Shehnaaz Gill’s family between their fight. He told her that if she can’t stay loyal to her family then she can’t be loyal to him. After that Shehnaaz Gill was seen crying inconsolably. Stay tuned for further updates about Bigg Boss 13.

