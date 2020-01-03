Bigg Boss 13: Sophiya Singh Writes Sweet Note For Paras Chhabra, But Points Out 'bad Side'

The thirteenth season of Bigg Boss has reached its final stages and talk about who will win the show is dominating social media. While numerous wild card contestants entered the show and some returned after eviction, Paras Chhabra, has been one of those who has been battling for over three months to win since day one. Not just his girlfriend Akansha Singh, even his close friend Sophiya Singh is missing him badly.

Sophiya and Paras had both featured in the eight season of Splitsvilla. The former Splitsvilla contestant wrote an emotional note for Paras, sharing polaroid photographs of theirs. She recalled their six-year friendship, becoming ‘family’ and achieving ‘victory’ after the initial struggle.

She added that she missed him badly and wanted to share a lot of stories on what happened outside the house when he will return.

Sophiya also told him that he was playing well and she is supportive of his game. She, however, said that she won’t support his 'bad side', while asking him not to play ‘artificial’. She concluded by conveying her best wishes and love.

Here’s what Sophiya wrote on Instagram:

When Paras’ growing friendship with Mahira Sharma and ‘flirtatious’ ways with her had made headlines, Sophiya had expressed her displeasure. She had then stated that she could not accept his behaviour, while extending her support to Akansha Singh as well.

