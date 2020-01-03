Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Sidharth Shukla And Others Target Madhurima Tuli

In the Bigg Boss 13 house, captaincy has always created a lot of drama. While deciding who would be the captain, housemates are often seen competing against their own friends. The house has seen many contestants turning their backs against each other. As the viewers of the show are aware of the fact that Shehnaaz Gill's captaincy was soon going to be over and another captain needed to be chosen for the house. Recently, Bigg Boss cancelled the luxury budget and the captaincy task as the housemates were seen getting really aggressive with each other.

In the latest promo released by the makers of the show, Bigg Boss has announced that Madhurima Tuli, who was the sanchalak of the previous task is likely to become the new captain. Madhurima will become the captain only of the rest of the other contestants vote for her in unison. However, it can be seen that the route to captaincy is not going to be an easy task for Madhurima as the entire house is against her and are not supporting her to become the next captain of the house.

In the video, Sidharth was accusing Madhurima Tuli of not using her brain in any of the tasks. This is the reason why the housemates are not supporting her to be the captain. Sidharth feels that the captain of the house should be able to think for herself and should also be smart enough to take all the decisions. According to Sidharth, Madhurima does not have that capacity which is why she does not deserve to be the captain.

