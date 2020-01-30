Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth-Rashami Recreate Vishal-Madhurima’s Pan Fight And Its Hilarious

Bigg Boss 13 has become one of the most successful seasons while toppling all the popularity charts at the same time. This season has also offered some iconic moments to the viewers. One of them is undoubtedly the 'frying pan' fight between Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli. The fight had started with the two throwing water on each other. Madhurima got so infuriated that she started hitting Vishal with a frying pan. Madhurima was also eliminated owing to her behaviour. Now, Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai will be recreating this iconic scene for a fun task. The task included some of the housemates recreate some of the well-known dialogues muttered by the contestants.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Vikas Gupta Gets Called Out By Kashmera And Devoleena For Cheating

Sidharth and Rashami recreate the Vishal-Madhurima fight

While Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma recreate a 'SidNaaz' banter, Shehnaaz along with Vishal Aditya Singh steps into the shoes of 'PaHira'. However, Sidharth and Rashami's performance clearly stole the show. Sidharth and Rashami nail their hilarious expressions while recreating the entire scene. The video has Sidharth throwing water on Rashami after which the latter goes on to hit him with a pan. The whole scene will surely leave you in splits. It will be interesting to see which team emerges out to be the winner in this fun task.

The connections of the housemates will participate in the captaincy task

The upcoming episode will also showcase contestants’ family members participating in a task which will result in some high-octane drama, the purpose of which is to decide and choose the next captain of the Bigg Boss house. Inevitably Bigg Boss 11 finalist Vikas Gupta who is on the show as a connection for Sidharth Shukla starts plotting for the task based on his prior experiences. Vikas also goes on to explain all the other connections of the housemates about the task. However, Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaaz tells Arti Singh, Kashmera Shah and his sister that Vikas is not trustworthy and can flip anytime during the game.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Kashmera Shah Plays Cupid; Asks Arti Singh If She ‘likes’ Sidharth Shukla

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Kashmera Shah Lashes Out At Vikas Gupta; Calls Him A 'flipper'

Video Courtesy: Rashami Desai Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.