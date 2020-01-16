Bigg Boss 13 Family Episode: Madhurima Tuli's Mother's Visit Gets Cancelled

Bigg Boss 13 has witnessed another nasty episode last night. The episode saw Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh get into a massive fight in the episode. Bigg Boss 13 fans saw Vishal Aditya Singh pouring water on Madhurima Tuli after she called him ‘Behenji’. Post that, Madhurima Tuli hit Vishal using a frying pan on his back.

The incident was condemned by fans and even their families. The repercussion of the fight was such that Bigg Boss did not allow Madhurima and Vishal both to not meet their families for the family week episode of Bigg Boss 13. This incident left Madhurima Tuli’s mother in tears as she did not get to meet her daughter.

Taking to Twitter, Madhurima Tuli’s mother expressed how hurt she is. In the video, she can be seen crying. Madhurima’s mom also asked why her daughter did not control her aggression. Madhurima Tuli’s mother also mentioned that her daughter has suffered a lot in the relationship. She added that Madhurima Tuli has tolerated enough.

Watch Madhurima Tuli’s mother's video here:

This was not the first time that Bigg Boss 13 house witnessed violence and fight. Previously fans have seen Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz pushing each other. Madhurima Tuli had also beaten Vishal Aditya Singh with chappals. Rashami Desai was spotted spilling the tea on Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill was seen slapping Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz was also pinned down by Sidharth in the garden area. However, soon after the Madhurima-Vishal fight, Vishal started saying how women easily get away with violence. Stay tuned for further updates about the Bigg Boss 13 house.

