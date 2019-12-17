Sidharth Shukla Miffed With Vishal Singh And Madhurima Tuli As They Disrupt His Sleep

Sidharth Shukla's absence from the Bigg Boss house was noticed immensely by his die-hard fans from the past few episodes. Though not fully recovered, the contestant has once again re-entered the house. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor is back in action and his entry has been creating some unexpected drama inside the house. The latest episode saw Sidharth warning Shehnaaz Gill of not trusting Rashami Desai and the other housemates. He also went on to nominate contestants Vishal Aditya Singh and Shefali Jariwala for the eviction. If that was not all, he also lashed out at Vishal and Madhurima Tuli who were constantly talking in the night, thus disturbing his sleep along with that of the other housemates.

Sidharth lashes out at Vishal and Madhurima for disturbing his sleep

It all started when Vishal and Madhurima were whispering and chatting away during the night time when all the contestants were fast asleep. Bigg Boss immediately instructed them to stop whispering as it is against the rules of the Bigg Boss house. Sidharth added on to this and reprimanded them for talking constantly. He also said that they are disturbing everybody's sleep here and that they should go out and talk. Vishal and Madhurima looked visibly displeased by his behaviour but nevertheless obliged to it.

Shehnaaz nominated Madhurima for the eviction

Talking about the nominations, Vishal also nominated Shefali Bagga saying that she is currently invisible in the house. Both Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz nominated Madhurima Tuli. Shehnaaz told Madhurima that she has no game plan in the house. Soon, Vikas Gupta nominated Asim Riaz and gave the reason that he should also give importance to the emotions when performing a task. Asim did not take this well and also accused Vikas of becoming a captaincy contender by tearing Rashami Desai's family letter. The two also had a bit of an altercation over this. The upcoming episode will see a task for the next captaincy contender. The precap suggested that the housemates will don the costume of a mouse to perform the task.

