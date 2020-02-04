Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma To Exit The Show In Surprise Mid-week Eviction?

Bigg Boss 13 has been grabbing the eyeballs of the entire nation since its inception in 2019. The show is on its last legs, only two weeks away from the grand finale. The latest member to get evicted from the house was Vishal Aditya Singh.

Will there be a mid-week eviction?

After Vishal Aditya Singh exited the house, the house now has Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, Shehnaz Kaur Gill, Sidharth Shukla, Arti Singh, Paras Chhabra, and Mahira Sharma. The internet went on a frenzy when a post went viral that there will be mid-week eviction at the Bigg Boss 13 house and Mahira Sharma will be its victim. There is no confirmation as to whether this news is accurate, but it has sure left the fans discussing the possibilities of the same.

Many were relieved to hear the same as they are interested to see Paras' game after Mahira's exit. There were others who came in support of Mahira.

Just heard that Nominated Contestants are :



Rashami Desai



Arti Singh



Mahira Sharma



I think it's gonna be a Planned Eviction for Mahira Sharma.. still 5 seconds to vote won't consume your precious time that much! Try & Give it a Shot, if you feel like!!#RightChoiceSid — Anshuman // SidHeart ❤️ (@anshuman_reuben) February 4, 2020

Whole house is against #ParasChhabra and #MahiraSharma



They saved #Artisingh , now baised bigboss is trying to fixed her in top 5



They have planned a midweek eviction either mahi/paras



Request to @BiggBoss plz don't send mahira or paras separately.



Evict them on same tym — MAHIRA SHARMA MAU 👸❤ (@Shifa10621615) February 2, 2020

The latest promo of Bigg Boss13 shows that a press conference will be held inside the house. All contestants will be asked some sharp questions from the fans. Here is the promo of the same.

Image Courtesy: Mahira Sharma Instagram

