Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma To Exit The Show In Surprise Mid-week Eviction?

Television News

Rumours on social media claim that 'Bigg Boss 13' will be witnessing a mid-week eviction and contestant Mahira Sharma will become the victim of the same.

Written By Yashika Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 has been grabbing the eyeballs of the entire nation since its inception in 2019. The show is on its last legs, only two weeks away from the grand finale. The latest member to get evicted from the house was Vishal Aditya Singh.

Will there be a mid-week eviction?

After Vishal Aditya Singh exited the house, the house now has Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, Shehnaz Kaur Gill, Sidharth Shukla, Arti Singh, Paras Chhabra, and Mahira Sharma. The internet went on a frenzy when a post went viral that there will be mid-week eviction at the Bigg Boss 13 house and Mahira Sharma will be its victim. There is no confirmation as to whether this news is accurate, but it has sure left the fans discussing the possibilities of the same. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bigg Boss News ❌❗ (@biggbossnews__) on

Many were relieved to hear the same as they are interested to see Paras' game after Mahira's exit. There were others who came in support of Mahira.

The latest promo of Bigg Boss13 shows that a press conference will be held inside the house. All contestants will be asked some sharp questions from the fans. Here is the promo of the same.

Image Courtesy: Mahira Sharma Instagram

 

 

Published:
