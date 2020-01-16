Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma’s Mother Warns Paras Chhabra Against THIS

The latest Bigg Boss 13 has been grabbing all the headlines ever since it first started airing. From in-house fights to outside the house drama, Bigg Boss 13 has been widely popular among viewers. The latest to join the bandwagon is Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma. Read on to know more details:

Mahira Sharma’s mother tells Paras Chhabra to not kiss her daughter

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma’s closeness on Bigg Boss 13 has been very apparent off-late. While fans are enjoying the closeness, Mahira Sharma’s mother Sania is not very happy about it. In a recent video clip that the makers have shared on social media, we can see Mahira Sharma’s mother enter the Bigg Boss house to see her daughter. Mahira is delighted to see her mother and runs to greet her. Mahira Sharma’s mother Sania is then seen greeting everyone with loads of love and hugging them.

Sania then comes to Paras Chhabra and is seen to be not very happy with him. She is seen asking him whether she should hit him. She also asked Paras to not give any friendly kisses to Mahira anymore since she is his friend.

Sania then also went on to reveal Paras Chhabra’s girlfriend, Akansha Puri and tells she is a very nice girl. She also told Paras that he should let Mahira stand up for herself when there are fights. Sania also said how her daughter is very strong and she does not like it when anyone calls her weak. She also advised Mahira to stop getting into fights for Paras.

Check out the video here:

In addition to this, previously Paras Chhabra’s girlfriend Akanksha Puri revealed how she was the one to advise him to carry on the show with his Casanova image. She even went on to say that now she regrets the decision. She even said that she has now started doubting him as well but does not want to jump into any conclusions until he comes out.

