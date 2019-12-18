Bigg Boss 13: Mahira's Mom Says Mahira And Paras Has "Dosti Wala Pyaar"

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most successful seasons of the hit reality show. The contestants, as well as the makers of the show, are leaving no stone unturned to make this season more and more interesting. Owing to the success of the show, the entire season was extended by four weeks. The season so far has been a roller-coaster of emotions. The audience claimed that they had not seen any stronger bond than the bond between Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma. The two are considered to be very loyal and supportive of one another.

Mahira is seen slowly taking a strong stand for herself recently and that shows how she has managed to survive in the game for so long. In a media interaction, Mahira's mother Sania Sharma commented on her daughter's journey. She told the news daily that she was very happy with her stint. She said that she has always believed in Bigg Boss and also that it was not about winning or losing the show. But the show all about how one has made use of the platform to connect with the audience. Sania Sharma also spoke about Mahira's connection with Paras. She said that it is 'dosti wala pyaar'. She also said how he has been really nice to her, and this is the love that comes from them being good friends.

Sania Sharma spoke about how Paras as looked after Mahira throughout the show. She also opened up about how she did not like Sidharth Shukla initially but later her opinion of him had changed and she now thinks of him as a really soft-hearted person. Speaking about the Sidharth-Mahira bonding, she said that he is like an elder brother to Mahira. She also admired how Sidharth cared for Mahira in Paras's absence even when he was not well.

