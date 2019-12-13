The Debate
Bigg Boss 13: Netizens Go Crazy Over Sidharth Shukla's Concern For Shehnaaz Gill

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla's concern for Shehnaaz Gill has grabbed everyone's attention. The viewers of the show have tweeted their opinions.

Written By Kashmira Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, Paras Chhabra was asked to get ready to exit the secret room and enter the house. That is when Sidharth Shukla asked Paras to warn Shehnaaz Gill about Rashami Desai. He said that Shehnaaz needs to be ensured that people do not use her. Sidharth said these things to Paras in a very casual tone, but the fans were able to identify his concern for Shehnaaz which was very evident to everyone.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana's Note To Paras Chhabra On His Disrespectful Behaviour

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Biography That Fans Should Know

Shehnaaz was earlier very clear about her liking for Sidharth Shukla, though he was not too emotional about his relationship with Shehnaaz. But ever since Sidharth has been staying in the secret room, his feelings for Shehnaaz Gill can be seen changing. The viewers of the show have been adoring this new love story in Bigg Boss 13. The fans have also shared their opinions regarding this using #SidNaaz and made it one of the top trends on Twitter India. Many fans have also demanded that the show should let Sidharth back inside the house only so that the fans could see their favourite couple back together.

Here is how the #Sidnaaz fans have reacted

 

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai's Brother Breaks Silence On Rashami-Arhaan Controversy

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Sparks Twitter Debate Between Vindu Dara Singh And Asim Riaz's Brother

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
