Bigg Boss 13: Netizens Trend #WeAreWithSidShukla As Sid-Asim's Fight Turns Bitter

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Asim Raiz get into a violent fight and the Twitteratis have already picked their side. Read more about it here.

Written By Drushti Sawant | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bigg Boss 13

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 13 was packed with drama as former best friends Sidharth Shukla and Asim Raiz turned against each other. The two have been at loggerheads for quite some time now. However, the latest episode created a lot of buzz. Sidharth and Asim had gotten into a fight over cutting fruits and voices were raised during the incident.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Fans Demand Justice For Asim Riaz And Punishment For Siddharth Shukla

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, the two former friends were seen verbally abusing as well as pushing each other. The other contestants in the house tried to ease the tension. However, they were not successful in calming down the duo. Netizens claim that after the verbal confrontation, Asim went on to provoke Sidharth when he was peacefully sitting in the outdoor area. The fight immediately caught the attention of the fellow contestants. Bigg Boss too was seen asking the two to not get violent and to talk to each other while keeping a safe distance.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on

Netizens have already chosen sides and Twitter seems to be divided between the two. While the hashtag #JusticeForAsim was seen trending on Twitter, #StayStrongSidharth and #WeAreWithSidShukla is also trending. Fans of both the Bigg Boss 13 contestants have taken to the social media platform to explain their side. Here are some of the Sidharth Shukla fans who have extended their support to the television actor by using the hashtag #WeAreWithSidShukla.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Siddharth Shukla And Mahira Sharma Bury The Hatchet?

See fan tweets

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chabra And Mahira Sharma Call Shefali Jariwala 'maachis'

The previous winner of Bigg Boss, Vindu Dara Singh, and former Bigg Boss contestants Kamya Punjabi, Karanvir Bohra as well as Sambhavna Seth have all expressed their support to Sidharth Shukla. Vindu Dara Singh even wrote in one of his tweets that Asim should be sacked from the house. Check out his tweet here:

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz And Vishal Aditya Singh Get Into A Disagreement

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
