Bigg Boss 13: Netizens Trend #WeAreWithSidShukla As Sid-Asim's Fight Turns Bitter

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 13 was packed with drama as former best friends Sidharth Shukla and Asim Raiz turned against each other. The two have been at loggerheads for quite some time now. However, the latest episode created a lot of buzz. Sidharth and Asim had gotten into a fight over cutting fruits and voices were raised during the incident.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, the two former friends were seen verbally abusing as well as pushing each other. The other contestants in the house tried to ease the tension. However, they were not successful in calming down the duo. Netizens claim that after the verbal confrontation, Asim went on to provoke Sidharth when he was peacefully sitting in the outdoor area. The fight immediately caught the attention of the fellow contestants. Bigg Boss too was seen asking the two to not get violent and to talk to each other while keeping a safe distance.

Netizens have already chosen sides and Twitter seems to be divided between the two. While the hashtag #JusticeForAsim was seen trending on Twitter, #StayStrongSidharth and #WeAreWithSidShukla is also trending. Fans of both the Bigg Boss 13 contestants have taken to the social media platform to explain their side. Here are some of the Sidharth Shukla fans who have extended their support to the television actor by using the hashtag #WeAreWithSidShukla.

See fan tweets

I DONT NEED A WEAPON. 😆

I AM ONE! 💪@sidharth_shukla #WeAreWithSidShukla — Sídhαrth Shuklα ™ 🔥❤️ (@Sid_ShuklaFC) November 21, 2019

Jst saw 2day’s #BigBoss13 episode #AsimRiaz has Bcome so bloody -ve, It’s becming difficult 2 bear his presence in d show anymore.



Morover 2mrw’s Promo also has his annoyin instigation towards #SidharthShukla



Grow up Asim, Lookin lik a Looser 2 me.#WeSupportSidharthShukla — KVP (@kaileshpanicker) November 20, 2019

Sid was chilling out



Assim unnecessarily started provoking and pushing him with his shoulders



Kyu bhai maar khane ki khujli aayi hai..??



Give it back Sid 👊 #WeAreWithSidShukla — BRIJ ❤️ (@BhatnagarBrij) November 21, 2019

A$im is unnecessarily provoking #SidhartShukla. Sid was sitting quietly A$im came to provoke him. Moreover, he is the one who pushed Sid first.



There is a limit to everything. @BiggBoss Please THROW A$im out from the house!#BiggBoss13 #BB13#WeAreWithSidShukla pic.twitter.com/ouuGJS7vz6 — SHUBHAM🔥♥️ (@Shu6ham_) November 21, 2019

The previous winner of Bigg Boss, Vindu Dara Singh, and former Bigg Boss contestants Kamya Punjabi, Karanvir Bohra as well as Sambhavna Seth have all expressed their support to Sidharth Shukla. Vindu Dara Singh even wrote in one of his tweets that Asim should be sacked from the house. Check out his tweet here:

#WeAreWithSidShukla



Asim should be SACKED right away!

Last 3 days his agenda is only to instigate Sid!

“no visibility can make a idiot insane”! @BiggBoss @ColorsTV #BB13 @BeingSalmanKhan @EndemolShineIND — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) November 21, 2019

