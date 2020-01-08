The Debate
Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla's 'barbaric Violence' Called Out By Shruti Seth On Twitter

Television News

A video clip has surfaced on the internet in which Sidharth Shukla is allegedly seen behaving violently towards Shehnaaz Gill. Here's how Shruti Seth reacted.

Written By Mamta Raut | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s equation in the Bigg Boss 13 house is loved by all fans of the show. However, things do not seem to look fine between the duo lately. Shehnaaz Gill recently suffered a panic attack in the house and was seen hitting herself as Sidharth provoked her. Ever since then, the two haven't been on talking terms.

In the recent episodes, Sidharth Shukla is allegedly seen behaving violently towards best friend Shehnaaz Gill. The footage has gone viral and fans and many celebs did not like Sidharth’s behaviour. The video sees Sidharth pinning down Shehnaaz and holding her hands forcibly in the garden area. He is also seen asking Shehnaaz to behave appropriately with him. Shehnaaz is seen crying bitterly asking him to release her. Check out the clip below.

Taking to Twitter, actor Shruti Seth slammed Sidharth Shukla for his violent behaviour. The tweet is nowhere to be seen on her Twitter profile anymore. Maybe the actor has deleted the tweet. However, some online portals have a screenshot of Shruti's tweet against Sidharth Shukla. This is what she wrote.

What the hell is this??? Why are we promoting this kind of barbaric violence in the name of entertainment? This man needs professional help @ColorsTV.

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 13: Fans Demand Strict Action Against Sidharth Shukla After He Assaults Shehnaz

sHRUTI sETH

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 13: Vindu Dara Singh Accuses Rashami Desai For Provoking Sidharth Shukla

Shehnaaz and Sidharth's changing equation has left the netizens divided. Many celebrities including Gauahar Khan and others took to Twitter to criticize Sidharth. However,, fans of the actor have come forward to support him too. They are using #ApologizetoSidharth on micro-blogging site to stand by him and condemn people who shared the video clip.

Here's how netizens reacted:

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 13: Vikas Gupta Hints At Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill Being In Love Again?

Here's how netizens are supporting Sidharth Shukla:

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Bagga Reveals Sidharth Shukla Is Using Shehnaaz Gill For The Game?

 

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
