Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan To Charge Rs 8.50 Crore Per Episode After Extension Rumours?

The popular reality TV show, Bigg Boss is getting an extension and reports suggest that he will be getting Rs 8.50 crores per episode, which marks a hike of Rs 2 crore from what he was earlier taking home. Several reports suggest that the actor was previously receiving Rs 6.50 crore per episode and that means that the actor will be taking home Rs 200 crores for the entire season. The finale will now air in February and as per a report Salman Khan is being paid Rs 2 crores per episode to have him continue as a host. "Salman had made it very clear that he didn't want to extend his stint on Bigg Boss owing to other film commitments such as the post-production of Dabangg 3, and the shoot of Radhe.

READ: Dabangg 3: Grand Plans Of The Makers To Launch Munna Badnaam Hua Ft. Salman Khan

However, Colors lured him to stay on by adding the zeroes on his paycheque," said a source."Each year, he initially refuses to return to Bigg Boss, and every time he is lured back with an enhanced remuneration. He gets paid more to anchor Bigg Boss per season than all the other anchors in regional languages put together get for all the seasons put together," the source added.

READ: Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Upset Over Sharing Kiss With Sidharth Shukla?

Bigg Boss 13 is going on and full-fledged entertaining the viewers. This show over the last two months has gained a lot of viewership. In a recent Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) TRP report, it was seen that Bigg Boss 13 has reached the top 10 list of most viewed shows in India

READ: Bigg Boss Kannada 7: Chandan Achar Nominated, Will His Fans Save Him Again?

It is speculated that Bigg Boss 13 will now end in February 2020 rather than January 2020. The equation of Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla will also play a key role in getting viewership as the best of friends in the first month turned out to be bitter enemies now. Sidharth and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who hated each other, are now seen in bonding and are forming a cute love story. All these twists and turns are showing that the viewers are excited to see the show getting an extension. We might see some new facing in the coming times which will just be more fun to watch Bigg Boss 13.

READ: Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Gets Flirty With Sidharth Shukla Again

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.