Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chabbra's Only Regret Is Trusting Shehnaaz Gill - Watch Video

Bigg Boss 13 is the most popular and successful season of all time. The show gained popularity for its unexpected twists and turns as well as some intense rivalries and changing equations amongst the contestants.

Bigg Boss 13 is inching closer to its finale with each passing episode. Now before the finale, the makers have organized a press conference for the contestants wherein they will be addressed with some direct questions regarding their personal life as well as for their game strategy.

Talking about the same, all the contestants in the house are asked some hard-hitting questions and they answer them all. Paras Chabbra is asked about his relationship status and his friendship with Mahira Sharma. While he will be also asked about his regret in the house.

Watch the promo here:

In tonight's promo, Paras is asked by one of the journalists whether he has any regrets, to which he instantly replies that he regrets trusting Shehnaaz Gill during the initial days. While Shehnaaz looks quite shocked hearing this, she does not respond to it. Paras is also asked about his relationship with Akanksha Puri and his reply to the question will leave viewers confused about his relationship status.

Shehnaaz is also asked about her bond with Sidharth Shukla and has the family week thing affected their bond in any way. Shehnaaz is also grilled about her game strategy and whether her feelings for Sidharth is genuine or not. Other contestants in the show were also slammed with questions from the journalists. Now it will be interesting to see what tonight's episode has to offer.

Image Courtesy: Paras Chabbra Instagram/ Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

