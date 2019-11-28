Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra Asks Shefali Jariwala To Not Play The 'woman Card'

In an upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13, Paras Chhabra will be seen accusing Shefali Jariwala of playing the ‘woman card’. Bigg Boss 13 has been grabbing a lot of attention for the absurd turn of events. In the promo of the most recent episode, Paras was seen telling Shefali whatever he told her. This has caught the attention of viewers and the other contestants alike as it also triggers an argument between Asim and Shefali.

Paras Chhabra asks Shefali Jariwala to stop playing the woman card?

A promo video of an upcoming episode has been doing the rounds on social media lately. In the video, the contestants can be seen being a part of a luxury budget task. In the video, Asim and Sidharth’s teams can be seen competing against each other. At one point, Paras Chhabra accuses Shefali Jariwala of pushing him during the task. She asks how it is okay for him to push her but not for her to do the same. This was when Paras Chhabra asks her to not play the 'woman card'. Shefali Jariwala replies by saying that she has been fighting men like a man, ridiculing Paras’s accusation. This also leads to an argument between Asim and Shefali. On the other hand, Sidharth Shukla can also be seen discussing how they need to win this round. Have a look at the promo video here.

Asim makes Himanshi a heart paratha

In the promo of Bigg Boss 13, Asim can be seen making a heart paratha for Himanshi in an attempt to wish her a happy birthday. Himanshi can be seen impressed with the move and shows Bigg Boss the paratha by calling it her second cake. The two also exchange a friendly kiss on the neck and cheeks respectively.

Bigg Boss is an Indian television reality show which has high viewership in the country. The show revolves around a group of people put together in a house where there is absolutely no source of entertainment. Bigg Boss 13 is hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan, which is one of the reasons for its popularity. The show is loved for the unexpected tasks given to the contestants and the drama that follows.

