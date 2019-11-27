Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra Burns Seeing Asim Riaz Hug Mahira Sharma

One of the most popular shows on television, Bigg Boss 13 has managed to hit the right chords with the audience, as the contestants of the reality show have successfully managed to entertain masses since its inception on television. While every contestant is doing their bit to entertain the audience in Bigg Boss 13, popular contestant Paras Chhabra is creating headlines for his relationship with fellow housemate and friend Mahira Sharma. In a recent episode of the much-popular show, Paras expressed his disappointment with Mahira Sharma, as the latter hugs Asim Riaz. Paras' disappointment with Mahira sparked quite a few rumours about the duo’s relationship. Here are all the details.

Also Read | Shefali Jariwala’s Husband Parag Tyagi Says Paras Chhabra Is Playing Dirty

Is Paras Chhabra jealous of Asim Riaz?

The recent episode of Bigg Boss 13 saw a fight between two best friends, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma. Mahira Sharma, who has time and again voiced her opinions in support of Paras Chhabra, got upset with him, as the latter asked Vishal to give her an apple during the recently-held task. A furious Mahira Sharma told Paras Chhabra that she doesn’t need favours from him and can fight battles on her own. Later, Asim Riaz hugged Mahira Sharma, as she missed her mother. However, that didn't go down well with Paras Chhabra. While Vishal and Shehnaaz tried to act as a peacemaker between the two, Paras refused to acknowledge their advice. Later, an emotional Mahira Sharma broke down in the washroom.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Girlfriend Akanksha Reveals Paras Chhabra's Strategy For The Game

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: The New Promo Features A New Love Affair Between Siddharth And Rashmi

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13, November 26 Update: The House Turns Into A College

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.