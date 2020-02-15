Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill And Paras Chhabra Will Feature In A New Show; Watch Promo

The most awaited promo of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is finally out. The promo features Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra dressed as bride and groom. It begins with Paras Chhabra telling Shehnaaz Gill that he is going to get married. Shehnaaz Gill is seen replying that even she is going to get married.

Further, Paras Chhabra looks shocked saying “hum dono shaadi kar rahe hai”. However, Shehnaaz Gill clarifies his confusion by saying that they are not getting married to each other but are looking for partners. In the end, both are seen inviting audiences to their wedding journey.

Have a look at the promo here:

#ShehnaazGill aur #ParasChhabra nikal pade hai dhoodhne apne better halves. Dekhiye inki journey, #MujhseShaadiKaroge mein 17th Feb se Mon-Fri 10:30 PM pic.twitter.com/3bxpPMzWrw — COLORS (@ColorsTV) February 14, 2020

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, Shehnnaz Gill announced her swayamvar to the housemates. Shehnaaz Gill also distributed her wedding invites to her fellow contestants. As per recent reports, the reality television show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge will last for 13 weeks.

The show will feature Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra locked inside the same house. The duo will be locked in the house with six suitors each. They will choose who they want to marry by spending time with all of them.

The report further states that Maniesh Paul will host the audition rounds, during which the suitors for Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra will be zeroed in on. It is also said that makers have also approached Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla to help Maniesh Paul finalise the 12 suitors for Paras and Shehnaaz.

The reason behind Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla helping Maniesh is reportedly because they have lived together with both of them. They know Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra very well. Mujhse Shaadi Karoge will replace Bigg Boss 13’s show timing from Monday i.e February 17, 2020.

On the other hand, Bigg Boss 13 has reached its end as today, February 15, 2020, is the grand finale of the most controversial reality television show. Currently, there are six finalists namely Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz, and Arti Singh. Tonight fans will come to know who will lift the Bigg Boss 13 trophy.

