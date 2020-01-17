Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra's Mother On Mahira Sharma: "Teri Vali Maa Hi Layegi"

Bigg Boss 13 contestants are filled with emotions this week as it is witnessing family members visiting the house to meet the contestants. Tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13 will have Paras Chhabra’s mother entering the house. Paras Chhabra was very excited to see his mother thinking he would receive positive feedback from her. However, things did not turn out the way he expected.

Paras Chabbra’s mother will be seen giving him a piece of strict advice. In the promo, while Paras Chhabra introduced Mahira Sharma to his mother, she is seen completing ignoring it. Later they can be seen having a conversation in the bedroom. Paras’ mother asks him to stop being the 'Godfather' of the show.

Watch the Bigg Boss 13 promo here:

Paras’ mother further adds that he is not seen at all. She strictly warns Paras Chhabra to stay away from Mahira Sharma saying “Chipta Chipti nahi”. She further adds “36 aayegi, 36 jaayegi, par tere wali teri maa hi laayegi”. By saying that she meant Paras Chhabra to do whatever you want in the Bigg Boss 13 but he will get married to the girl of her choice only.

Paras’ mother, before entering the Bigg Boss 13 house, spent time quality time with his long-time girlfriend Akanksha Puri. The duo went on a movie date and looked happy together. Akanksha Puri shared a selfie with Paras’ mother on her Twitter handle.

See Akanksha Puri's post here:

Watching #tanhaji with my favorite company 😍❤️ She is all set to bring in some positivity to the #BB13 house tomo 😍 love you Mom 😍 #morepowertoyou pic.twitter.com/5TQ51y2HJY — Akanksha Puri (@puri_akanksha) January 14, 2020

