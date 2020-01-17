Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra's Mother Spends Time With Akanksha Puri Before Meeting Him

Bigg Boss 13 is witnessing family members of contestants visiting the house this week. In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, Paras Chhabra’s mother is going to enter the house. Before entering the house, Paras' mother spent quality time with his long-time girlfriend Akanksha Puri. Taking to Twitter, Akanksha Puri shared a picture of her with Paras’ mother. The two went to watch the movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The duo is all smiles in the picture and look happy together.

See Akanksha Puri's post here:

Watching #tanhaji with my favorite company 😍❤️ She is all set to bring in some positivity to the #BB13 house tomo 😍 love you Mom 😍 #morepowertoyou pic.twitter.com/5TQ51y2HJY — Akanksha Puri (@puri_akanksha) January 14, 2020

It felt amazing when I got back home from shoot n Paras mom opened the door n she hugged me n I cud actually feel him #ParasChabbra cos she ws coming back from #bb house n she cooked dinner fr me..my baby is definitely missing on all this pampering 😍❤️ #keepsupportingparas — Akanksha Puri (@puri_akanksha) January 15, 2020

Tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13 will see Paras’ mother telling him that his game has become weak. She will further ask Paras Chhabra not to kiss Mahira Sharma. Furthermore, she will also tell Paras that he can do whatever he wants in the Bigg Boss 13 house. But he will get married to the girl of her choice.

Bigg Boss 13 house, also witnessed Shehnaaz Gill’s father lashing out on Paras Chhabra. He blamed Paras for being the reason why Shehnaaz and Mahira fought. Mahira Sharma’s mother was also seen asking Paras Chhabra to not kiss her daughter. Stay tuned for further updates about the Bigg Boss 13 house.

