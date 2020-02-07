Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Admits That She Is Attached To Shehnaaz Gill

The popular reality television show Bigg Boss 13, has a lot of interesting episodes as the finale is inching closer. The high octane drama-filled episodes have also kept the viewers glued to the television screens. The competition has got tougher as the show is fast heading towards its final episode. The show is just a few days away from its grand finale. The contestants who are now batting for the final race are Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill, Mahira Sharma and Arti Singh. The equations between the housemates at this crucial point in the game may appear to be unpredictable.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Breaks Down After Being Questioned About Sidharth Shukla

Fans are finding Rashami and Shehnaaz's friendship very endearing

While the show saw several strong friendships turning dust, it also saw the blossoming of some unexpected bonds. One of them is surely Rashami Desai and Shehnaaz Gill's. The two were pitted against each other from the inception of the show and it was very unlikely that the two would become friends. But with the recent episodes, fans are finding their bond quite endearing. In the latest episode, Rashami can be seen admitting to Arti that she does not know why but she is getting attached to Shehnaaz. After the press conference, Rashami was also seen consoling Shehnaaz after the latter's fight with Sidharth.

The relation Rashami-Sana share is one of the most selfless&pure connections we've seen in the BB13 house! Rashami seemed to be the most emotionally affected housemate when Sana was asked to leave. There's nothing more amazing than witnessing 2 queens ready to fix each other's 👑 pic.twitter.com/7XQFvRpr2z — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) February 3, 2020

Rashami became the third member of the BB Elite Club

The viewers are loving this budding friendship between the two and have also given them the tag, 'RasNa'. Last weekend when the host Salman Khan mocks the evicted Shehnaaz, Rashami could be seen getting very emotional and also went on to hug her. Talking about the show, Rashami recently went on to become the third member of the BB Elite Club after Sidharth and Asim. The recent episode also saw the other contestants compete for the membership with a challenging task. However, they failed to win in the task and thus, all the other contestants except Sidharth, Asim and Rashami are now nominated for the evictions.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Written Updates For February 06, 2020 | Mahira And Paras Misbehave

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Akanksha Puri Tweets In Support Of Paras Chabbra Despite Their Differences

Image and Video Courtesy: Clar 19 Twitter and Rashami Desai Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.