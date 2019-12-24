Bigg Boss 13 Written Update December 23: Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill Reunite

Monday’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, began with Salman Khan greeting the contestants of the house. He then played a game where he read tweets from celebrities and the contestants have to guess who the tweet is for by spraying paint on them. Salman then further continued the game session and announced the next game called galat fehmi ka gubbara.

Further, it was time for the caller of the week and the call was for Vishal. The caller told him that he appears confused on the screen and he should use his intellect. After that, Salman Khan gave a run-through of the nominated contestants. Salman Khan said that if it was for him, he would evict most of the people from the house. He further announced that Arhaan and Vishal are in the bottom 2 this week.

Salman Khan added that Arhaan Khan has been evicted from the house. However, there was a twist. The contestants of the house wondered if Arhaan really got evicted and Rashami broke down. Sidharth hugged Shehnaaz and they were seen having a sweet moment, while Salman Khan revealed the twist that there will not be any eviction held this week. However, the votes will be taken into account in the next week’s eviction process. Salman Khan further announced that Arhaan is safe.

Arhaan spoke to Paras about Rashami’s fight and asked him to stay away from it. In the meantime, Sidharth tried to make Shehnaaz understand about her game. Rashami spoke about Sidharth with Arhaan and Asim. Everyone in the house is seen talking after Salman said goodbye to the contestants of Bigg Boss 13. Sidharth and Shehnaaz had a conversation, where Sidharth explained his side and said that he is angry at Arhaan.

The next morning, contestants woke up to the song Twist from Love Aaj Kal. Arti asked Mahira to come to cook. Madhurima Tuli questioned how everyone denies their duties. Shehnaaz, Madhurima and others kept talking about Mahira. Asim told Mahira she doesn’t have to crib at all, while Shefali Bagga and Shehnaaz continued to crib. Madhurima asked everyone to wash their own utensils which created an issue. Sidharth tried to annoy Arti, and Shehnaaz’s and Sidharth’s cute banter continued as he kept teasing her.

Shefali Jariwala and Vikas Gupta talked about Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s relation saying that they are cute and madly in love with each other. Shehnaaz, Arti and Sidharth also had a funny conversation at the dinner table. Asim asked Madhurima to wash the utensils as there were no cups, she then got into an argument with Arti. The fight got intense as more people got involved. On the other hand, Rashami and Arhaan spoke about Sidharth and how things were when they worked together. Sidharth teased Arti again, she got annoyed however they hugged it out. Arti also spoke to Rashami and they tried to clarify things.

Arti and Rashami later got involved in a heated conversation. They began to talk about smoking and Shehnaaz said how girls shouldn’t smoke and explained her own philosophy. A fight happened between them and Madhurima because of what Shehnaaz had to say about smoking. Things only became worse after that. In the meantime, Mahira and Arti spoke about it and Arti lost her calm and went to fight with Madhurima. In the end, Shefali Jariwala and Vikas Gupta asked Madhurima to stop doing it. Stay tuned for further updates about Bigg Boss 13.

