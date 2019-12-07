Bigg Boss 13: Did Rashami Desai And Shefali Jariwala Take A Dig At Mahira Sharma's Lips?

The 13th season of the Bigg Boss is full-on entertaining and filled with lots of drama for the audiences. From romance to reunion, fights to full-proof strategies, it is a mixture of every emotion required to make any show entertaining and engaging. Bigg Boss 13 has become a massive hit amongst the viewers that the makers decided to extend it by five weeks. This season also showed moments where contestants never missed a chance to show their superiority over others with some ugly comments on their appearance. From Hindustani Bhau body-shaming Mahira to Paras Chabbra passing personal comments on Asim Riaz's social status; Usage of ugly remarks and comments against each other is the new weapon to survive inside the Bigg Boss house.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 Written Update December 6: Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai Get Into A Heated Fight

Meet baby 'Maahi':

Friday's episode of Bigg Boss started on a positive note with Asim and Himanshi spending quality time together. But the girl gang Rashami Desai, Shefali Jariwali and Madhurima Tuli have taken a personal route. This time again the girl gans targets Mahira's lips and pass ugly comments on it. In the promo of the upcoming episode, Rashami and Shefali make a toy doll using a pillow and gives it big lips. They call Asim and ask him to see his new sister. Asim who is seen busy doing all his work comments that his sister is born abnormal and does not have usual lips like others.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Fans Accuse Asim Riaz Of Conspiring Against Him

Mahira is sitting beside comments back saying that the baby has her lips are similar to bua's lips (she refers to Shefali). She further adds that her mother (Rashmi) has small lips but bua has 'tedha' and fuller lips. Further in the episode, Rashami is pretending to feed the baby with something to which Shefali says the feeder is too small for such huge lips. The drama continues and the girl gang name baby 'Maahi'. Later in the video, in the garden area, Rashami and Madhurima are seen mimicking Mahira. This all drama does not go well with Mahira and gets offended for going personal on her.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala Slaps Shehnaaz Gill During The Luxury Budget Task

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Gauhar Khan Says That Sidharth Shukla has A Bad Influence On Shehnaaz Gill

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.