Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan Says That Sidharth Shukla has A Bad Influence On Shehnaaz Gill

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most successful seasons of the hit reality show of all time. The TRP ratings of the show are increasing week after week. The contestants, as well as the makers of the show, are leaving no stone unturned to make this season interesting. Owing to the success of the show, the entire season was extended by four weeks. The ongoing season is setting up new stories each day. One of them is the bond between Sid and Shehnaaz. Gauahar Khan recently said that Sid is having a bad influence on Shenaaz.

Read Also| Bigg Boss 13 | December 04, 2019 | Captaincy Task Creates A Ruckus Inside The House

Gauahar Khan says that Sidharth Shukla has a bad influence on Shehnaaz Gill

There is no doubt about one thing, Sidharth Shukla’s aggression has been increasing with each passing day. Last night, the cameras caught him doing aggressive actions which gained everyone's attention. He violently pushed Asim Riaz during a task. This led the viewers to believe either Sidharth has to leave the house or has to have a hard punishment. Meanwhile, former Bigg Boss winner came to Shehnaaz Gill’s aid and telling that Sidharth has a bad influence on her.

Read Also| Will Paras Chhabra Be Eliminated From Bigg Boss 13 For Cheating During A Task?

Gauahar took to Twitter to share her concern for Shehnaaz with multiple tweets. She spoke about the influence Siddharth is having on Gill and making her aggressive. In one tweet, Gauahar even wrote, “‘Shehnaaz bechari! Becoming as ladaakoo as the person she’s hanging out with ! Fight, aggression, rapid speaking , thinking no end of ones existence on planet earth ! God ! Show this man normalcy ! Humanity ! Peace !”

Read Also| Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh Is Still In Love With Ex Madhurima Tuli?

Here are all the tweets she has written

Shehnaaz bechari! Becoming as ladaakoo as the person she’s hanging out with ! Fight, aggression, rapid speaking , thinking no end of ones existence on planet earth ! God ! Show this man normalcy ! Humanity ! Peace ! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) December 5, 2019

To my #crazylot ! Let them abuse ! Let’s them talk Ill ! They represent their idols ! They speak the language of who they support ! U must have a voice with the right opinion ! #spreadlove ! ❤️ — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) December 5, 2019

Lol ! Maybe u should watch it again , Asim got elbowed ,first ! Or msg u guys just don’t see it with the true pic ! Watch the back hand ! N not just that , he was pushed hard after this , sadly ur clip doesn’t show that conveniently ! Actually thanks for slow mo ,it’s more clear https://t.co/H9iQSzsWjT — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) December 5, 2019

How the hell is this being allowed! I’m appalled! This is a completely different year ! Sad sad sad ! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) December 5, 2019

Read Also| Bigg Boss 13: Will Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz Be Able To Stop Paras Chhabra From Cheating?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.