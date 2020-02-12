Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai's Brother & Mahira Sharma's Mother Get Into A Heated Argument?

Bigg Boss 13 is nearing its end after a long showdown between contestants. The show has seen multiple arguments and disagreements among contestants. The season is strewed with several controversies, inside and outside the house. Fight between contestants is a typical scene on the show, but this time, family members of the contestants have also got involved in a heated argument as well.

The dispute between Rashami Desai's brother and Mahira Sharma's mother

In a recent interview organised by an entertainment daily, Gaurav Desai -- Rashami's brother, and Saniya Sharma -- Mahira's mother, got involved in an argument. As per a media report, it all started when Mahira's mother made a bedroom comment about Rashami and Siddharth Shukla.

Clearly, the comment did not go down well with Gaurav Desai. According to the report, Rashami's brother pulled Saniya for her statement and said that being a mother she should not use such words. Mahira Sharma's mother tried to back her comment saying she did not mean the bedroom in a vulgar way, instead she meant ‘andar ki baatein’ (personal talks) and cleared the air, as stated by the report.

The report added that the interview was soon turned into an onsite Bigg Boss house. Saniya Sharma further expressed her disappointment saying that undesirable remarks had also been asserted against her daughter, Mahira. Imparting clarification, Gaurav said that those remarks were said during the fight between Rashami and Mahira, but before that, his sister used to stop people from teasing her daughter for her lips, as suggested by the report.

The report also stated that Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz, who was also present at the interview, barged into the conversation saying that it was Paras Chhabra who started the conversation about Mahira’s lips. Gaurav told Saniya that if she would have passed comments about the fight between Rashami and Mahira, he would have never said anything. He also reportedly added that he expected Saniya to come out in support of Rashami at that time, being a mother and a woman.

