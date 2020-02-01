Bigg Boss 13: Vikas Gupta Feels Asim Riaz Should Have Got His Brother Umar As A Connection

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched and controversial reality shows on Indian television right now. This celebrity season is turning out to be a blockbuster with each passing episode. Last night’s episode was full of drama with all the connections of the housemates leaving no stone unturned to up the game of their respective connections.

Talking about this, Himanshi Khurrana entered the house as a connection for Asim Riaz which left him on cloud nine. He also went down on his knees and proposed to her, to which she did not give a concrete answer.

In the recent episodes, it was seen that Vikas Gupta, who has entered the house as a connection for Sidharth Shukla, along with Shefali Jariwala, who has entered as a connection for Paras Chhabra, is discussing Asim and Himanshi's relationship.

Vikas feels Asim's brother should have entered the house instead of Himanshi

Shefali reveals to Vikas that Himanshi had told her earlier that she is yet to develop strong feelings for Asim. On this Vikas says that Himanshi is not drawing a line to their relationship and is allowing Asim to get cozy with her. He further tells that this can give Asim false hopes and that Himanshi should clear things out with him.

Vikas then goes on to tell Shefali that instead of Himanshi, Asim's brother, Umar Riaz should have entered as a connection for Asim. He adds that this would have given Asim a lot more clarity in the game.

Vikas made a shocking revelation about Asim recently

Shefali agrees to him on the same. In a recent conversation with Shehnaaz Gill, Vikas made a big revelation about Asim's girlfriend. Vikas told Shehnaaz that Asim already has someone in his life outside the house despite confessing his feelings to Himanshi. He also said that Asim should call off his outside relationship first and then move on with Himanshi. This revelation came as a huge shock to the viewers.

