Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai reacts to 'fixing' controversy over Sidharth Shukla's win

Sidharth Shukla’s victory in Bigg Boss 13 did not come as a surprise to many. One because his loyal fans were sure of his popularity and fan following, others felt he was a strong contestant, but there was also a section that felt his victory was ‘fixed’ and ‘pre-decided’. Be it celebrities highlighting the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania star’s association with the show’s head, an alleged employee quitting over the ‘fixing’ or a video where employees discussed ‘equal votes’ for Sidharth and Asim, the credibility over his victory was not foolproof.

However, the contestants who lost to Sidharth Shukla do not believe that he was ‘fixed’ winner. After Asim had come out in Sidharth’s support, now Rashami Desai has denied that the show was scripted.

Rashami at a recent event was asked about the makers being ‘biased’ towards Sidharth. The actor replied that his victory was ‘public's review.’

On the heated responses by celebrities and netizens, Rashami replied, “They must have debated over who should be the winner. So, who am I to question someone's winning? I think that will be very stupid.”

Rashami and Sidharth, rumoured to be exes, had numerous ups and downs on the show, be it some heated arguments or occasional bonding.

Backing Sidharth, she said, “It's good that he has won the show. Whatever happened between us has been sorted. And, I'm absolutely fine now.” “So I don't have to say anything about it," the Uttaran star concluded.

What are top 6 upto?

Rashami, along with Sidharth and Asim, was in the final 6 of the show alongside Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra and Arti Singh. While Paras and Shehnaaz have already kicked off the show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Asim has announced a music video and Sidharth Shukla is being rumoured to star in Salman’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Rashami is yet to announce her new venture.

