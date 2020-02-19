Rashami Desai REVEALS What Shehnaaz Gill's Ideal Partner Should Be Like, Details Inside

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai was recently seen on the show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge where Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra are in the hunt for their ideal partners. She revealed what Shehnaaz’s ideal groom must be like according to her. She said it must be someone who keeps her happy.

Rashami Desai reveals the ideal kind of groom for Shehnaaz Gill

Rashami Desai recently appeared on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, as a supporter of Paras Chabbra who is looking for a bride through the show. She was also seen interacting with Shehnaaz Gill who has been looking for a groom on the same show. In a recent interview with a leading daily, Rashami Desai spoke about what an ideal groom for Shehnaaz Gill should be like. She said that Shehnaaz is a child and takes a lot of time to make the right decision. So she was of the opinion that she wants her to have someone who would keep her happy. She said that she also expects the person to give Shehnaaz immense respect as that is the most important thing in the world.

Rashami Desai and Shehnaaz Gill have had a good rapport throughout their journey in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Shehnaaz Gill used to confide in her whenever she had issues with Sidharth Shukla. Rashami Desai also used to tell her to focus on the game and try and win it.

Read Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Sidnaaz To Reunite On The Show, Rashami Desai To Make An Appearance

Also read Asim Riaz’s ‘Garmi Challenge’ With Rashami Desai Wins Hearts, Fans Say ‘Bohot Hard’

Rashami Desai speaks about her love for Shehnaaz Gill

Rashami Desai also spoke about the love that she has for Shehnaaz Gill. She said that Shehnaaz is funny and cute. She also spoke about the thing that she does not like about Shehnaaz Gill. According to her, Shehnaaz does not put her self-respect above other things. But she has worked on it with time and she is very appreciative of her efforts.

Image Courtesy: Rashami Desai and Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Read Bigg Boss 13 Fans Want Rashami Desai To Marry Asim's Brother Umar Riaz

Also read Asim Riaz Raises 'Garmi' In Dance Video With Rashami Desai | Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.