Is Devoleena Bhattacharjee Avoiding Rashami Desai's Phone Calls? Find Out!

Bigg Boss 13 house saw a lot of strong friendships being made and also getting broken up. One of the deepest friendships was between Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. The two friends were often praised for their love and support for each other while the show was on-air.

Rashami Desai tweets to Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Rashami Desai recently took to Twitter to express her concern regarding Devoleena. She tweeted to Devoleena and asked her to pick up her call. Devoleena seems to be unreachable through calls or texts which has led to Rashami using Twitter to ask her to pick up her calls. Here is Rashami's tweet:

@Devoleena_23 OMG!!!!!!!!!

Phone tho utha leyyy pagliiiiii 🙌🏻🙌🏻 — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) February 19, 2020

Devoleena then replied to Rashami on twitter as well. Devoleena, in response, said that she had gone for a walk. She then also asked Rashami why she has not come to meet her. Bhattacharjee asked whether she was still shooting:

Walk pe gayee thi🥺 Ayee kyun nahi😭Still shooting???? — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) February 19, 2020

Rashami then replied on Devoleena tweet. She asked Devoleena to pick up the phone the next day and Rashami will answer all her questions. Here is her tweet:

Kal phone uthana..

Bolti hoon 😘😘😘😘 — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) February 19, 2020

While the two best friends were having this cute conversation on Twitter, a fan asked Devoleena about her health. Replying to Rashami's last tweet, the fan asked how she was. To this, Devoleena politely replied that she was recovering and thanked him as well.

How's Ur health devoleena mam?? — 💞Vaibhav💞💞💞 (@vibzievv) February 19, 2020

Recovering thank you:) — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) February 19, 2020

Source: Rashami Desai & Devoleena Bhattacharjee Instagram

