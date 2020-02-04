Union Budget
Bigg Boss 13's Himanshi Khurana Lashes Out At Critics Who Questioned Her Bond With Asim

Television News

Bigg Boss 13's Himanshi Khurana spoke up about her love connection with co-participant Asim Riaz. Read more to know about Himanshi Khurrana and Asim Riaz.

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

Himanshi Khurana claims that her relationship with co-contestant Asim Riaz is real. But there have been rumours that Asmi Riaz is already in a relationship with his off-screen girlfriend, Shruti Tulli. She took to her Twitter to share what her thinking process is about her relationship with Asim. Himanshi also spoke to a major news publishing house and revealed Asim assured her that he ended his relationship with Shruti before entering the Bigg Boss house. Read more to know what exactly did Himanshi Khurrana say. 

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz

Shruti spoke to an entertainment portal and gave a statement publicly that she never dated Asim. Himanshi said she understander her situation too and respects for not giving out any statement because there is a big communication gap currently as Asim is inside. Himanshi recently spoke about her feelings for Asim Riaz to Vikas in Bigg Boss 13’s January 13 episode. Read more about Himanshi’s thoughts on Asim Riaz. 

Himanshi on Asim Riaz

Vikas and Himanshi had a discussion over Asim and his feelings for Himanshi. Himanshi feels that there were some things between the two that needed some clarifications. Himanshi said she really wanted to be with Asim but all the indications are being a barrier between them.

