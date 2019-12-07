Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Lashes Out At Shehnaaz Gill; Here's Why

Bigg Boss 13 has become one of the most talked-about reality TV shows in India. A wide range of controversies have taken place on the show and one contestant has reportedly grabbed maximum attention. In the recent episode, the housemates were seen being very competitive and surely they do not think much about instigation, pushes, shoves and abuses. The teams have been divided into two for their luxury budget of the week. Where one team has Rashami Desai, Arhaan Khan, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shefali Jariwala while the other team has Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana, Shehnaaz Gill where they had to perform the 'well' task which was highly physical. During the task, there was a huge fight between Shefali Jariwala and Shehnaaz Gill which later turned out much uglier as Shehnaaz was fuming as she got slapped by Shefali.

There was another instance that took the internet by storm was where Rashami Desai fell after getting pushed by Shehnaaz Gill. Later, Asim Riaz told the contestants that Rashami has suffered a hairline fracture. Furious Rashami calls Shehnaaz Gill a woman with two rupees’ mentality and two rupees’ personality. Shehnaaz will reply to that comment and call Rashami a fake drama queen. Sidharth Shukla who was not physically active in the task came out hearing Rashami's abuses. She also threw her mike. Shefali will say that they need to complain strictly against such behaviour. In the morning, Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma fought with Hindustani Bhau. Post that the two made fun of Shefali Jariwala. And Rashami, Shefali and Madhurima Tuli made fun of Mahira Sharma's lips while they argued a lot on their appearance. Check out the video here.

