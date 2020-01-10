Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Rashami Desai Has THIS Gift For Shehnaaz

Bigg Boss 13 has taken an interesting turn as the tasks and the game plans on the contestants have been changing every day. This season is said to be one of the most successful seasons of the show so far. The season also got extended for five more weeks and the finale of the show will now be taking place on February 15. Contestant Rashami Desai has also created headlines with her presence in the house. The Uttaran actor is also considered as one of the finalists in the house. Most of her fights with Sidharth Shukla often create quite a buzz among fans.

In recent promos shared by the makers of the show, Paritosh Tripathi has entered the house and they had set up a comedy club inside the house. The BB Comedy Club is the latest task in the house. In the previous episode, Harsh Limbachiyaa had entered the house and guided the contestants. He also helped them on how to deliver jokes. During the comedy club task, the contestants gave their 100 per cent in order to entertain the viewers with their antics. In tonight's promo, Rashami Desai took over the stage.

Rashami handed a bottle to Shehnaaz and said that it was for her to consume regularly. She further added that it is a bottle of "attention". Before Shehnaaz replied, Sidharth Shukla screamed from his place "Shehnaaz, bolo tumhe zarurat nahi hai, bohot milta hai". Sidharth asked Shehnaaz to tell her that she does not need it as she gets enough of it. On this response, the audience started clapping and cheering loudly for them. Immediately, Shehnaaz told Rashami Desai "Tu yaha pe comedy kar rahi hai, naam mera chal raha hai".

